Syracuse couple is getting ready to give a historic church the royal treatment

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse couple is getting ready to renovate a historic Syracuse church into a space that will be meant for the entire community.

What will soon be known as The Castle, will bring people together in a way the south side hasn’t seen before.

For more than a century, the South Presbyterian Church has been a historic landmark on the south side. It’s stunning on the outside but on the inside, there are signs of being forgotten.

Chino and Evelyn Ingram call it a labor of love. They recently purchased the property to see through a lifelong vision. They plan to turn it into an event center for everyone to use for pretty much anything they want.

The fact that it’s in a predominantly African American community with us being African American, my husband having grown-up, you know, literally down the street, it’s really important for us to recognize that we’re giving back. Evelyn Ingram

The famous Tiffany windows are long gone and the captivating chandeliers no longer swing from the ceiling. But soon, the Ingrams will make The Castle a place to be proud of. “We really want to make sure that we’re able to maintain the historic significance and elegance of the property while also bringing a contemporary, you know, modern-day flare,” said Evelyn.

We look at the love for the community. We look at the desire to bring something unique and bring something elegant to the community. Chino Ingram

They’re looking at about $7 million to make it happen. The building needs heating, ventilation, and lots of work. And these new owners are willing to put in the work to give this community something they say is long deserved. “We believe this is a vision that God has given us and we also believe that what God gives you the vision for, He’s going to make the provisions for,” said Evelyn.

“We want people to feel special. We want people to relax and get to know each other and almost have a place where the community can actually come together and network and feel good about being in Syracuse and something to call your own.” Chino Ingram

It will be a safe place to feel special, sophisticated, and like royalty.

The Ingrams will make a personal investment to see this vision come to life. They’re also counting on grants, sponsors, and community donations.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but they’re hoping to open The Castle in 2022.

If you or your company would like to provide financial help email theingrams@thecastle603.com. You can also learn more about the project by visiting their website www.thecastle603.com.