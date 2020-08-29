Syracuse couple lands role in HBO documentary after journey on COVID-19 infected Diamond Princess cruise ship

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — What Cheryl and Paul Molesky of Syracuse thought was going to be their dream vacation around Asia, abruptly became a moment in history the couple experienced firsthand on the Diamond Princess cruise ship back in February.

After returning home safely and healthy in March, the couple, like most, has been settled at home continuously watching the pandemic unfold before their eyes.

“You think about the Diamond Princess was really when the West just started hearing about the pandemic, and it was the very beginning, and here we were experiencing that and I think that’s why it’s such an important thing,” Cheryl explained.

Cheryl and Paul documented their journey through YouTube from start to finish. Those videos, news reports and blogs have landed them a role in an HBO documentary about the COVID-19 pandemic.







It was kind of a way to take people along with us and share it with [them]. Then, when the quarantine started happening, and even signs of the pandemic started happening…I realized I really wanted to take people with us along with that and just document what was happening. Cheryl Molesky, Syracuse

The couple worked with the HBO film crew for a few months, coordinating through Zoom and phone interviews, and sending footage back and forth.

The HBO team of three made their way to the Molesky’s home in Syracuse for filming.











“We certainly didn’t think we’d be in a documentary…that’s for sure! I thought, this is something else I’m learning about,” Paul Molesky.

“They interviewed the captain of the Diamond Princess, which we are going to be really interested in hearing what he has to say, because he was such an important figure, part, in our comfort and feeling safe,” Cheryl said.

The Moleskys say the documentary will air on HBO around December 2020/January 2021.

In the meantime, the couple is continuing to blog about their experience and work on COVID-19 inspired artwork.

You can continue to follow their journey on their website or YouTube page.