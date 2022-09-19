SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse natives Wendy and Nelson Sustache were supposed to be on a flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico back to Syracuse Sunday. Instead, they got stuck weathering the wrath of Hurricane Fiona from their San Juan condo.

The couple has been traveling back and forth between Puerto Rico and the States for 30 years, just recently buying a condo on the capital of the island. Usually, they’re able to leave before the storm hits, but this time that wasn’t the case.

“It was more like a really bad tropical storm, like visibility being really low, a lot of rain, probably 60-70 mph winds,” Wendy Sustache, Syracuse native stuck in Puerto Rico

Luckily, she said San Juan didn’t get hit as hard as other parts of the island like Yabucoa where her husband’s family lives. Fortunately, everyone is safe and accounted for but her mother-in-law is still stuck inside her home, unable to safely leave.

“There’s a lot of flooding, mudslides like I said, roads down very near her, she can’t even pass if she wanted to go,” Sustache said.

Thanks to neighbors being proactive, Sustache said the damage isn’t as bad as it was five years ago when Hurricane Maria hit.

“They weren’t willing to wait. With Maria they were kinda like eh didn’t get as prepared, when they heard tropical storm they got prepared right away.” Wendy Sustache, Syracuse native stuck in Puerto Rico

And as they begin to pick up the pieces in the aftermath Sustache said one thing remains true for the people of Puerto Rico: their resiliency and will to keep on going.

Sustache’s husband Nelson was able to fly back to Syracuse Monday night and Wendy is hoping to catch a flight on Tuesday to return to her RN duties at Upstate Medical University.

Local pastor Moises Rivera also said Monday he’s working on planning a relief effort in the days and weeks to come for his people in Puerto Rico. He organized a similar relief effort in Syracuse when Hurricane Maria hit. NewsChannel 9 will share information on the local relief effort as soon as we get it.