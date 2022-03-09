(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse is known for its celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. The parade on the second Saturday in March brings thousands to downtown to party.

And it turns out that is a good reason for it… Syracuse is one of the most Irish cities in the country. LawnStarter conducted a study to find the most and least Irish cities in America, and Syracuse is in the top ten.

The study went beyond just the finding a city with the most Irish-American citizens, they “searched for cities where the locals know how to celebrate the Celtic spirit, too.”

The metrics included:

The percentage of the Irish population

The number of Irish restaurants and pubs

The number of St. Patrick’s Day and other Irish cultural events

The number of Irish cultural groups and organizations

The Map Above is Courtesy of LawnStarter

The Big Apple checked in behind Boston and Chicago to round out the top three, but at no. 9 is where we find the Salt City. Syracuse got credit for their huge Irish population, which ranked 5th, and came in 29th and 33rd in LawnStarter’s community and cuisine rankings. But what held Syracuse back the most in this study was its placement of 103rd in Irish events. I guess LawnStarter hasn’t been too many parades or green beer Sundays in Syracuse.

Here is a complete breakdown of how LawnStarter ranked cities in each category:

Note: LawnStarter ranked 200 cities in the metrics shown above. However, the lowest ranking position for some metrics may not be 200 due to a significant tie among cities. (Graphic Courtesy of LawnStarter)

Buffalo, which came in 11th in the overall rankings, is the other city to join NYC and Syracuse in the top 40.