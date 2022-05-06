SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crawfish Festival is returning this weekend to Clinton Square after a pandemic hiatus.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and feature almost 20 food stands offering seafood, pulled pork, pizza, and more. In addition, there will be plenty of crafters and vendors offering clothing, artwork, food products, and crawfish merchandise! You can also expect to hear plenty of live music, along with a Kids Zone that features carnival games and magic.

The event will affect some traffic in Downtown Syracuse on Saturday. Road closures include:

Erie Boulevard West from Clinton to Franklin Streets, 12 p.m. Friday to Sunday morning

Clinton Street, from Genesee to Washing Street, 12 p.m. Friday to Sunday morning

West Water Street from Clinton to Salina Streets, 6 p.m. Friday to mid-Sunday morning

Additionally, West Water Street from Clinton Street to Franklin Street will become a two-way road from 12 p.m. Friday to Sunday morning.