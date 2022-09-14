SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Karen Jones has been an electrical business for more than 20 years. Her current project is part of the construction for Cooperative Federal Credit Union’s new location on Erie Boulevard in Syracuse.

“I was honored for them to even ask me to provide a proposal for their project,” said Jones who is the owner and President of Eco Electrical Solutions, LLC.

It’s a labor of love because during the pandemic she decided to start her own business and needed a small business loan. It wasn’t easy, as she went to ten different lenders.

“And was denied. Even after the conference that we had. I do my business banking with one particular institution who denied me at every turn. When I dealt with Cooperative Federal, they were the first institution to actually follow through,” Jones explained.

“That is our mission is to make sure we are serving people who are not well served by other financial institutions,” said Christina Sauve, the CEO of Cooperative Federal Credit Union.

Sauve says that 40 years ago the Cooperative started with just 30 dollars.

“We started in the back of Syracuse Cooperative Market, on the back porch,” Sauve recalled. “We’ve grown into a $37-million credit union that’s focused on community development herein the city of Syracuse.”

Its current branches don’t have parking or a drive through. Wednesday they broke ground on a new location at 1816 Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse which will have both. They hope this will also expand their reach to help fund even more opportunities and dreams like they did with Karen Jones.

Cooperative Federal Credit Union’s Erie Boulevard location is expected to open winter of 2023. Once open it will close its Westcott branch.