Syracuse crews battle house fire on the city’s south side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The Syracuse Fire Department responding to a house fire in the city of Syracuse.

Onondaga County dispatchers taking the call just after nine p.m on McKinley Ave near S. State St.

The Syracuse Fire Chief tells NewsChannel 9 one person was home at the time but was not injured.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen, but they’re still working to learn the cause.