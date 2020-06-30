Syracuse crews rush to early-morning fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire crews rushed to a home in Syracuse’s far north side early Tuesday morning.

The Syracuse Fire Department says the call went out just after 2 a.m for a house on the 400-block of Burdick Avenue, off of Murray Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a large fire in the back of the home, spreading from the bottom floor up to the attic.

Everyone in the home safely evacuated before crews arrived, according to the fire department. There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters.

Some residents of the home were displaced and are being taken care of by the Red Cross.

The house did have working smoke detectors. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.