Syracuse crews work to repair multiple water main breaks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Water is working to repair multiple water main breaks which will impact water service for some residents and businesses and traffic.

The following streets will be closed to all traffic during repair work:

Hiawatha Boulevard from 2nd North Street to Spring Street

Erie Boulevard West from North Geddes Street to Leavenworth Avenue

Vann Street from Teall Avenue to Dillaye Avenue

Work is expected to continue until around 7 p.m. Monday. Residents and businesses in need of emergency water resources during the shutoff period can call 211.