SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Pink in the Rink, hosted by the Syracuse Crunch and presented by Upstate Cancer Center is back, and looking to raise awareness for breast cancer for yet another year.

The Syracuse Crunch will be playing the Toronto Marlies on October 28, at 7 p.m.

In support of the cause, the team will support the night by using pink tape during warmups. Fans are also encouraged to wear pink to the game.

During the day, Upstate University Hospital will offer breast cancer screenings in its mobile mammography van. The van will be located on Harrison St. between the Upstate Medical University Arena and The Oncenter from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To receive a mammogram, you must make an appointment. You can do so by requesting online or by phone, (315)-464-2582.

What will happen during the game:

The Crunch will help raise funds for She Matters An initiative of the Upstate Cancer Center that aims to increase mammography screening among underserved women

Mystery pucks will be on sale at a table on the concourse for $15 with all proceeds benefiting She Matters The mystery pucks will feature the Crunch logo, Upstate Cancer Center logo and a player signature

Upstate Cancer Center will be having giveaways

The Upstate Cancer Center is a 110,000-square-foot facility dedicated to outpatient cancer services for both children and adults. Multidisciplinary teams treat all cancers in a single location, close to home with some of the most advanced cancer fighting technology available in the area. Upstate’s cancer care has been honored nationally by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons and is among a distinguished group of accredited cancer programs throughout the United States. Syracuse Crunch

The Upstate Cancer Center is located adjacent to Upstate University Hospital at 750 East Adams Street in Syracuse. It also has offices in Oneida, Oswego and, most recently, Upstate Cancer Center Hematology/Oncology at Community.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at (315)-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.

