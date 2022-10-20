SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch and Amazon are back at it again to present Amazon’s Community Heroes program.

Returning for the 2022-23 season, the program spotlights one local hero during each home game who has made an everlasting impact on the Syracuse community.

These heroes can essential and front-line workers all the way to volunteers and charitable neighbors. Central New York has no shortage of those who quality, and deserve the recognition.

What does a Hero honoree receive?

Invited to a Crunch game

A live read highlighting their charitable efforts and good works

Amazon will present each Community Hero with a $100 Amazon gift card

The Crunch will share each honoree on the team’s social media pages

Fans can nominate a local hero through the Crunch website.

