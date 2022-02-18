SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch have teamed up with Labatt to provide a fan and one guest a trip to Tampa, F.L.

You can enter the contest here.

One lucky winner and one guest will score tickets to see back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions Tampa Bay Lightning play in Tampa during the 2022-2023 season. The prize includes two tickets to see the Lightning play at their home Amalie Arena, round trip coach class airfare, a hotel room for two nights, and a tour of the arena. You must be 21 years or older to win.

The contest runs from February 18 to April 23, 2022. You can enter once a day, and no purchase is necessary. Terms and conditions apply.