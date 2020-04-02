Syracuse Crunch announce the Fuel the Force program with Tully’s Good Times and Coppertop Tavern

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Tully’s Good Times and CopperTop Tavern to feed healthcare workers on the front lines against COVID-19 at Upstate University Hospital.

The team is calling it the Fuel the Force initiative.

Upstate University Hospital has healthcare workers on both the main campus and community campus who are screening and treating patients effected by COVID-19. The Fuel the Force initiative will provide these invaluable front-line workers at Upstate University Hospital with meals as they work extended shifts for the Syracuse community.

The Crunch are collecting donations to help Fuel the Force and support the two local restaurants.

The Crunch Foundation will match fan donations up to $1,000 to help Fuel the Force with food from Tully’s Good Times and CopperTop Tavern.

To donate, text CRUNCH to 76278 or visit the Fuel the Force page on the Syracuse Crunch web page.

“Every donation, large or small, will have a great impact on the brave individuals from our community on the front lines as they battle to save lives on a daily basis,” said Crunch owner Howard Dolgon. “We are so proud of their selfless efforts and hope that everyone will join in support.”

For every dollar donated to the Fuel the Force initiative, fans will be entered into a raffle to win a custom authentic Crunch jersey.