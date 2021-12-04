Syracuse Crunch game against Rochester Americans postponed for Saturday, December 4

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch game scheduled for Saturday, December 4 has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols impacting the Rochester Americans, according to the Syracuse Crunch.

The American Hockey League said the Rochester Americans continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

As a result, the Crunch also announced it has rescheduled its Teddy Bear toss to Wednesday, December 8 when the team hosts the Cleveland Monsters.

Any fan who purchased tickets for the Saturday, December 4 game in Syracuse will be able to use those tickets for the make-up game.

Single-game purchasers also have the option of exchanging their December 4 tickets for any other home game by visiting Guest Services on the second floor the Upstate Medical University Arena or calling the Crunch office at (315) 473-4444.



Season ticket holders will use their December 4 ticket for entry to the make-up game. Suite ticket holders along with flex package and partial package holders should contact their Crunch representative to select new games.