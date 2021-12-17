Syracuse Crunch Game for December 17 Postponed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The AHL announced Friday that the Syracuse Crunch vs. Belleville Senators game scheduled for Friday night, Dec. 17, has been postponed due to complications with COVID-19 protocols.

The league has not yet determined when the make-up date will be.

Tickets purchased for this game may be used for the make-up game and single-game purchasers also have the option of exchanging their Dec. 17 ticket for any home game this season.

Suite ticket holders along with flex package and partial package holders should contact their Crunch representative to select new games.

