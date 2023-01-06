SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students used to seeing Syracuse Crunch players might soon see them in their classrooms, but hockey won’t be the focus.

The Syracuse Crunch are partnering with SUNY Upstate and Crouse Health, using funding from Assemblywoman Pamela Hunter, to raise awareness for the opioid epidemic.

Details and the schedule of the campaign are being worked on, but the players will become advocates on the issue and spread the word directly to classrooms and during the team’s games.

Crunch CEO, Howard Dolgon, told NewsChannel 9: “We do know that athletes are influential… For them to be able to relate to younger individuals, especially younger athletes… it’s a much more natural connection.”

The organizations previously worked together to raise awareness for COVID-19 vaccines.