VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Crunch will be holding a Welcome to Town Event on Wednesday, October 5 at Turning Stone Resort Casino from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. near the Exit 33 facility.

During this event, fans will get the chance to meet members of the 2022-23 Crunch team. Fans will be able to receive autographs and take photos with their favorite members.

Fans will also have the opportunity to win door prizes and giveaways courtesy of the Turning Stone Resort Casino and the Syracuse Crunch.

The event will also be the first opportunity for fans to pick up their season ticket booklets. Single game tickets will also be available for purchase as well.

The event will feature music and a cash bar. The event is free to the public.

If you would like to purchase tickets or ticket packages for the 2022-23 season you can click here. You can also visit the Crunch Office located inside the Upstate Medical Arena at the Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse.