Syracuse Crunch partners with Amazon to honor local heroes

FILE – An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Amazon to present the Amazon Community Heroes program for the 2021-2022 season.

Every Syracuse Crunch home game, the Amazon Community Heroes program will honor a local hero who has made a positive impact in our community. These heroes can be anyone, from front-line workers to charitable neighbors.

Each honoree will be invited to a Crunch game where a video will celebrate their efforts and good works, as well as be shared on the Crunch’s social media page. Amazon will also present the hero with a $100 Amazon gift card.

You can nominate a local hero through the Crunch website at www.syracusecrunch.com/communityhero.