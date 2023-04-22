SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

Max Lagace and the Syracuse Crunch blanked the Rochester Americans, 3-0, in Game 2 of the North Division Semifinals tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win gives the Crunch a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

Lagace turned aside all 18 shots he faced in net for the Crunch. Malcolm Subban stopped 29-of-31 between the pipes for the Amerks.

Syracuse and Rochester were both 0-for-4 on power play opportunities.

The Crunch scored two goals in the first period of play and held the Amerks to zero shots on net in the opening frame. Scoring started just 1:52 into the game when Felix Robert skated the puck down the left side and dropped a pass back for Ryan Jones to score with a slap shot from the left point. Syracuse doubled their lead halfway through the first period. Jack Thompson centered the puck for Alex Barre-Boulet who skated down the slot and pulled Subban out of position before sending a last-minute feed for Gage Goncalves to chip into a wide-open net.

With 33 seconds remaining in the game, Goncalves potted his second of the night into an empty net to lock in a Crunch victory.

The Crunch and Amerks will travel to Rochester for Game 3 on Friday.

Tonight was the first time in franchise history that the Crunch have not allowed a shot in a period…Max Lagace recorded his first career Calder Cup Playoffs shutout…The Crunch’s last shutout win in the playoffs was a 3-0 victory against Laval on May 14, 2023.