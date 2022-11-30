SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Crunch is hosting its 12th annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss on Saturday, December 10.

The toss will take place at the Syracuse Crunch vs. Utica Comets game at the Upstate Medical University Arena at 7:00 p.m.

The Crunch and Stanley Steemer are encouraging fans to join the hockey team this holiday by helping them collect new and gently use stuffed animals for local children.

Once the Crunch scores their first goal at the game, fans will toss their cuddly critters onto the ice and Stanley Steemer will collect and refurbish them before being donated to local charities in Central New York.

Fans can bring their stuffed animals to the Crunch office now through Saturday, December 10 and drop them off. On the day of the game, fans can drop them off at the collection bins inside both building entrances.

The locally owned and operated business, Stanley Steamer, is the first carpet cleaning service that’s certified by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation. On average, they remove 94 percent of common household allergens.

Tickets for single games and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased both in person and online.

For in-person purchases, fans can get tickets at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse.

Fans can also call the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit the Syracuse Crunch website or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.