SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Crunch plans to host STEAM Night, focused on teaching fans how science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics help guide student inquiry dialogue and critical thinking, on February 25.

STEAM Night, presented by C&S Companies, will allow fans to learn and have fun while watching the Syracuse Crunch face off against the Rochester Americans.

Organizations and companies can participate in STEAM Night by purchasing a package that includes 10 tickets to the February 25 game, a logo on in-game STEAM graphics, and a table on the concourse for $300. A $100 donation per package will go towards benefiting the MOST.

“Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) education is vital to the future of C&S and our community and we’re proud to support this initiative and others that help build a strong pipeline of students capable of tackling our community’s future challenges.” Syracuse Crunch Hockey press release

Fans can purchase discounted $20 tickets for STEAM Night by visiting the website and using the promotional code “STEAM”; or by calling the Crunch office at 315-473-4444.

Tickets are also available in person at Guest Services or the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office. A portion of proceeds from each STEAM Night ticket will also benefit the MOST.