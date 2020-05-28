Syracuse Crunch’s ‘Puck Off COVID-19’

Like many sports teams during Coronavirus, the Syracuse Crunch have been forced to take some time away from the ice.

Crunch Chief Operating Officer Jim Sarosy says that the franchise vows to come back to the ice strong and he’s enlisted crunch players and fans to help in Coronavirus relief efforts.

For $25, fans can purchase their own T-shirts in support of the team and to help fight COVID-19. The crafty saying is also a way for fans to express missing the good old hockey game. Proceeds for each sale will help Coronavirus relief efforts and can be purchased online at SyracuseCrunch.com.