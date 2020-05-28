Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Syracuse Crunch’s ‘Puck Off COVID-19’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Like many sports teams during Coronavirus, the Syracuse Crunch have been forced to take some time away from the ice.

Crunch Chief Operating Officer Jim Sarosy says that the franchise vows to come back to the ice strong and he’s enlisted crunch players and fans to help in Coronavirus relief efforts.

For $25, fans can purchase their own T-shirts in support of the team and to help fight COVID-19. The crafty saying is also a way for fans to express missing the good old hockey game. Proceeds for each sale will help Coronavirus relief efforts and can be purchased online at SyracuseCrunch.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected