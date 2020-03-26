Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Syracuse Department of Public Works postpones yard waste, construction debris collection

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s Department of Public Works will postpone its collection of yard waste and construction debris for all quadrants beginning March 30.

A news release from Syracuse City Hall says the reason for the change is to comply with the governor’s executive order to provide essential services only.

The city will continue to accept yard waste at its location at 1200 Canal Street 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No residential construction debris will be accepted at this time.

The Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency is taking construction and debris drop-offs at the Ley Creek transfer Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

