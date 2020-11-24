Syracuse Department of Water working to repair leak on Carbon Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Department of Water is working to repair a water main leak on the 200-block of Carbon Street.
The city says water service to the 100 and 200 blocks of Carbon Street and the 300-block of John Street will be affected until about 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The 200-block of Carbon Street will be closed to traffic during the repair, and detour signs will be in place.
If you are in need of emergency water resources, call 211.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament moves to Greensboro, North Carolina
- WATCH: Governor Cuomo to update New Yorkers on COVID-19 response at 11 a.m.
- Keep holiday gift-giving on budget with these companies that ship free
- Newsfeed Now: GSA authorizes start of transition process; New tech for organ donation could save thousands
- Dole recalls romaine lettuce in 15 states over E. coli risk, FDA says
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App