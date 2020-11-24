Syracuse Department of Water working to repair leak on Carbon Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Department of Water is working to repair a water main leak on the 200-block of Carbon Street.

The city says water service to the 100 and 200 blocks of Carbon Street and the 300-block of John Street will be affected until about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The 200-block of Carbon Street will be closed to traffic during the repair, and detour signs will be in place.

If you are in need of emergency water resources, call 211.

