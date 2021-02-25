Syracuse Deputy Mayor shares journey with COVID to help others stay informed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The demand of the COVID vaccine still far outweighs the supply, but making the vaccine accessible to communities of color and building trust is crucial moving forward.

The City of Syracuse Deputy Mayor, Sharon Owens, and her entire family, were hit with COVID-19 last month. She even ended up in the hospital. But as she’s back to work and on the road to recovery, Owens is laser-focused on ensuring members of her community have the information they need about the virus and the vaccine.

“There is anxiety around the vaccine. People tend when something is new to wait and see how it affects other people. When more people become vaccinated, I know when it’s my turn, I plan on getting vaccinated,” Owens said. “Having COVID, my doctor says I have antibodies for a little while and then I have to get the vaccination and that’s what I plan to do.”

In an effort to push for more accessibility to the vaccine, Owens is using her personal experience to advance the effort on the city level.

(1/2) 🔈 LISTEN TO THIS 🔈@Syracuse1848 Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens shared her COVID experience with me today, and this is just a slice of the powerful things said.



As she's back to work, her focus is delivering information to her community, especially the most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/M03CWSqIsC — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) February 25, 2021

I was fortunate and blessed enough to come out of the hospital but many, many, many people that we know and love, our friends and families, are not leaving the hospital and too many of our loved ones have died. My focus and where we’re focusing on is ensuring that people have information to make an informed decision what’s best for them. Sharon Owens, Deputy Mayor City of Syracuse

With this effort, she and her team are determined to get the vaccine to as many people as possible, especially communities of color.

“Syracuse, I don’t feel like myself. I don’t like not feeling like myself. So please, protect yourself. Still wear a mask. Don’t let your guard down. Social distance. Take this thing seriously,” – Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens

A dozen more community-based pop up vaccination sites are coming online this week in New York State. One of which is in Syracuse tomorrow, Friday, February 26, at the Boys & Girls Club on Fayette street.

