Syracuse, DeWitt, and Le Moyne are thinking about the neighborhoods surrounding the college for years to come

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In a unique collaboration, Le Moyne College, the City of Syracuse, and the Town of DeWitt are looking for feedback from neighbors on issues that can help improve areas around the college for the next 20 to 30 years.

The survey for residents is part of a larger long-term initiative called the Le Moyne Area Neighborhood Development Strategy, or LANDS.

Click here to take the survey and learn more about the project.

Information collected from the survey will help to shape development in the neighborhood around Le Moyne’s campus. The area is home to roughly 3,800 residents in the area bounded by Erie Boulevard East, East Genesee Street, Salt Springs Road, and Seeley Road.

“This is part of a long line of Le Moyne trying to get connected and stay connected and involved with its neighbors,” says Steve Kulick, Senior Director of Government and Foundation Relations at Le Moyne College.

City Assistant Director of Planning, Owen Kerney tells NewsChannel 9, “Partnering with an anchor institution that is obviously interested and cares about the neighborhood and the community around them is a great opportunity for the city and for the town.”

A good deal of research and data collecting has already been done, but now they want to hear directly from the people who live, work, and own property around Le Moyne college.

“As important as those figures and those statistics are they don’t tell the whole story of a neighborhood. And so we hope through this survey our Syracuse and DeWitt neighbors will participate and help bring those numbers alive,” Kulick tells NewsChannel 9.

Kerney adds, ‘What is working well? What are areas that need more investment? What are ideas that you have to improve quality of life, transportation, housing?”

He says there could be smaller projects one entity or another does on its own and there could be larger projects they would all work on together.

“We’re looking forward to it. We cannot do this without the neighborhood voices involved,” Kulick says.

The survey will be open until early April. Kerney says the planning document should be done this summer, and there may be some smaller projects that can be done this year, others will be over the years to come.