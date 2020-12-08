Syracuse diner working to stay open during pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Small businesses and restaurants haven’t even picked up the pieces from the first wave of the pandemic, which is making this second wave even more of a challenge.

“I think I’m speaking for everybody in the orange zone. This is tough,” said Rise N Shine Diner owner Danielle Mercuri.

As a small business owner, Mercuri is trying to navigate how to keep her business alive as COVID-19 restrictions keep getting tighter.

This has been almost more devastating than it was before. Danielle Mercuri

Both of the Rise N Shine locations are currently in Onondaga County’s orange zone, which means no indoor dining.

The pandemic has forced Mercuri to shut down one of her locations indefinitely. She has also ad to lay off more than half of her staff.

I have staff here that get by as it is with their jobs. So, we’ve put out collections ourselves. Myself and my family personally have helped our staff with money and food, to pay their bills… and it’s just not… this is different. Danielle Mercuri

With both locations in the orange zone, they are expanding outdoor dining at the Westcott location because, according to Mercuri, operating as a takeout business only isn’t enough.

“Being in the orange zone and having other places still able to have their half-capacity, even at four people a table, it’s still something more than a takeout facility,” Mercuri said.

But what has been the hardest challenge as the owner is seeing her staff and loyal customers take a hit, too.

We take the good and the bad, but I think it’s about the people and we grow to love our people. These are my family. Danielle Mercuri

For now, she is taking it day by day — hoping to rise about this pandemic.

Rise N Shine will be opening the new patio for outdoor dining this Thursday. They will have at least six to eight dining tables that will seat four people each, according to Mercuri.

The hours are subject to change, but currently they will be open Wednesday through Monday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.