(WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse doctor is back home after traveling to Poland to help those of his native country, Ukraine. This isn’t the first time the doctor has traveled overseas to help, his efforts began soon after Russia’s invasion.

Gennady Bratslavsky and his childhood friend, Alex Golubenko are on a mission to help of war torn Ukraine. Originally from Kyiv, Ukraine, Bratslavsky immigrated to the U.S. 30 years ago. He’s currently a surgeon and chair of urology at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Earlier this week, Bratslavsky, his son Mark and Golubenko made a two day trip to Poland.

“We’re probably close to half a million dollars at this point and I must admit that a vast majority of money come from our generous community of Central New York,” says Dr. Bratslavsky.

A majority of that money being raised through the organization, Help Free Ukraine. It was founded by Bratslavsky and Golubenko. During one of their trips, Golubenko and Bratslavsky met halfway between Syracuse and New York City in Albany, before sending the first truck of medications to Ukraine. The medications were donated by Central New York Hospitals, including, Auburn, Crouse, Upstate, Cayuga and MVHS.

They also partnered with World of Connections and with help from non-profits, they were able to deliver 144,00 lbs. of medications to Ukraine worth more than $70 million. Bratslavsky’s wife, Katya has also been able to raise more than a quarter million dollars through her paintings to help those in Ukraine. $250,000 of that money raised was donated to Help Free Ukraine.

During Bratslavsky’s trip earlier this week to Poland, he visited a refugee camp in Warsaw and soup kitchen with his son, Mark and Golubenko.

“After visiting the refugee camp, it was really hard but at the same time it was in a sense heartwarming,” says Mark Bratslavsky.

During the trip, they also purchased and donated ambulances to Ukraine Hospitals. The two ambulances were purchased for Lviv Oncologic Center and Kiev Children’s Hospital working with Medical Clinic Baby. They also donated bags of supplies to Odessa Oblast Hospital, close to Nikolaev, where significant battles and casualties are. Odessa Oblast Hospital also received one of the ambulances.

Bratslavsky is now back in the U.S. and plans on continuing to help the people of Ukraine.

Click here to help donate through Help Free Ukraine.

Click here to purchase paintings , all money raised will be donated to Ukraine.