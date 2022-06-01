SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse doctor Dr. Sharon Brangman has received national recognition for her research. Dr. Brangman was honored with the 2022 Edward Henderson Award by the American Geriatrics Society.

She said this award is a huge honor.

She is the director of the Upstate University Hospital’s Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease and is the Chair of the Geriatrics department.

Her years of research were recognized for addressing ageism and racism in geriatrics. Dr. Brangman said when a new medication or device comes out, older adults and people of color are often excluded from clinical research trials.

“This impacts the way we take care of people,” Brangman added, “If we base everything on what happens in one segment of our population, it does not apply to other people and this could be a life or death issue.”

Dr. Brangman said changing the approach to clinical trials is a slow process. Her team is focused on community outreach and is working on having the community share its priorities with researchers.