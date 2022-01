SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse beat Pittsburgh at home Tuesday night 77-61. The Orange improves to 8-8 with this win.

Syracuse senior Buddy Boeheim had 24 points, Jimmy Boeheim added 18 and Jesse Edwards contributed 12 points and eight rebounds in the win.

The Orange return to the Dome to host Florida State on Saturday, Jan. 15. The contest is set to start at 3:00 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN.