Syracuse Downtown Dining Weeks return for the summer; more than 30 restaurants offering discounts

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inspired by the success of mid-February downtown dining deals, a popular discount dining event returns for a new season. 

The new summer program called Downtown Syracuse Summer Dining Weeks, features more than 30 restaurants that will offer discounted lunches and dinners.

The discounts start Monday, July 27, and the program runs three weeks, ending on Saturday, August 15.

Below is a list of the restaurants participating in the special event:

  • 317 at Montgomery
  • A Mano Kitchen & Bar
  • Anything But Beer
  • AppeThaizing
  • Byblos Mediterranean Cafe
  • Cafe Kubal – Creekwalk Commons
  • Cafe Kubal – Dey’s Plaza
  • Citronelle
  • Clinton Street Pub
  • Epicuse
  • Funk ‘n Waffles
  • Gilded Club
  • Jail Hoss Rock Cafe
  • JJ’s Miss Syracuse Diner
  • Kasai Ramen
  • Lemon Grass
  • Oh My Darling
  • PMA Foods
  • Prime Steakhouse
  • Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar
  • Shaughnessy’s Irish Pub
  • Soup R Salads
  • Talking Cursive Brewing Company
  • The Blue Tusk
  • The Brine Well Eatery
  • The Fish Friar
  • The Hops Spot
  • The Mission Restaurant
  • The Sweet Praxis
  • The York
  • Today’s Special Cafe
  • Water Street Bagel Co.

The summer dining deals are meant to encourage the community to visit downtown following COVID-19 closures, the Downtown Syracuse Committee says.

Many businesses say reservations are encouraged.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay Connected