Syracuse Downtown Dining Weeks return for the summer; more than 30 restaurants offering discounts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inspired by the success of mid-February downtown dining deals, a popular discount dining event returns for a new season.

The new summer program called Downtown Syracuse Summer Dining Weeks, features more than 30 restaurants that will offer discounted lunches and dinners.

The discounts start Monday, July 27, and the program runs three weeks, ending on Saturday, August 15.

Below is a list of the restaurants participating in the special event:

317 at Montgomery

A Mano Kitchen & Bar

Anything But Beer

AppeThaizing

Byblos Mediterranean Cafe

Cafe Kubal – Creekwalk Commons

Cafe Kubal – Dey’s Plaza

Citronelle

Clinton Street Pub

Epicuse

Funk ‘n Waffles

Gilded Club

Jail Hoss Rock Cafe

JJ’s Miss Syracuse Diner

Kasai Ramen

Lemon Grass

Oh My Darling

PMA Foods

Prime Steakhouse

Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar

Shaughnessy’s Irish Pub

Soup R Salads

Talking Cursive Brewing Company

The Blue Tusk

The Brine Well Eatery

The Fish Friar

The Hops Spot

The Mission Restaurant

The Sweet Praxis

The York

Today’s Special Cafe

Water Street Bagel Co.

The summer dining deals are meant to encourage the community to visit downtown following COVID-19 closures, the Downtown Syracuse Committee says.

Many businesses say reservations are encouraged.