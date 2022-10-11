SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Closing up for the season. Tuesday was the last day to pick up all your favorites at Syracuse’s Downtown Farmers Market in Clinton Square. Celebrating their 50th anniversary, organizers say it felt like a much more normal year compared to the past two years.

That’s a wrap for Syracuse’s Downtown Farmers Market.

“It’s bittersweet. You know, you want to get done but you want to keep going too,” says Tim Hoxie, owner of Hoxie Farm in Fulton.

Hoxie’s been going for 40 years, selling fruits, vegetables, and much more from his farm in Fulton.

“We were here every week. So we had a good crowd coming,” says Hoxie.

A good crowd, especially compared to the past two years with the ongoing pandemic.

“This farmers market is very much built around the downtown office employees and the crowd that comes down here so with more people coming back into the office, particularly as the pandemic restrictions lifted, again it was much more like a normal year,” says Merike Treier, executive director of Downtown Committee of Syracuse.

But not all vendors agree, like Chucri Ayoub, the owner of Goodies Mediterranean Grill and Cuisine.

NewsChannel 9 asked Ayoub how business was this year. “Real slow as you can see because less vendor, less people,” says Ayoub.

Only selling at the market for about three years, Ayoub says it was much more different before the pandemic. But still plans on coming back next year.

Organizers from the Downtown Committee of Syracuse will begin planning in mid-December for next season. The market will then open back up next June.