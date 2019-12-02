Syracuse DPW crews tackle first big storm of the season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Snow is something we all know how to handle in Central New York, but sometimes it takes a little time to adjust to the wintry weather. Not for Syracuse DPW crews though.

These crews are always ready, no matter the size of the storm. However, the length of time it snows, the amount of snow, and whether there’s any ice can make it more difficult to keep up. This storm had all three.

The fleet of DPW plows has been working around the clock, trying to make your drive as smooth as possible, but Sunday’s icy conditions made it that much harder for crews to stay ahead of the storm and that much more dangerous for drivers on the road.

“If it’s coming down really heavy like we had, we have to focus on main routes. That would be hospital routes, emergency routes, main roads, we can’t get into those neighborhood side streets until it stops snowing,” said Ann Fordock, First Deputy Commissioner for the DPW.

The colder it is, the less effective the salt those plows are dropping is.

Ice, snowfall amounts, and temperatures are three factors out of our control that make it harder for crews to keep up. But there is one thing the DPW is asking neighbors to do.

“If you park on the street, even if it’s legal, we’re going to have to make multiple passes on your street and your street is gonna be very messy every single time it comes to switch sides,” said Fordock.

If you see someone illegally parked on your street, the city DPW encourages you to call the police before a storm hits, because that will prevent plows from getting down your street.

