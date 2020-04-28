Syracuse DPW to resume yard waste pick up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lots of people have been catching up on yard work with the extra time on their hands and that has left a lot of debris on many neighborhood streets.

The City of Syracuse said that its Department of Public Works crew will start picking up yard waste this weekend.

The northeast quadrant is first and then the southeast. After that, they will do the southwest side. The northwest quadrant will round out the pick up schedule the last weekend of May.

Make sure to keep debris away from fire hydrants, poles, brushes and catch basins.