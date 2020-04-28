Syracuse DPW to resume yard waste pick up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lots of people have been catching up on yard work with the extra time on their hands and that has left a lot of debris on many neighborhood streets.
The City of Syracuse said that its Department of Public Works crew will start picking up yard waste this weekend.
The northeast quadrant is first and then the southeast. After that, they will do the southwest side. The northwest quadrant will round out the pick up schedule the last weekend of May.
Make sure to keep debris away from fire hydrants, poles, brushes and catch basins.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- DACA ruling could deport thousands on front lines
- Reports of PPE shortage at VA facilities raise questions from lawmakers
- Delta Sonic car washes now open to current unlimited members
- GoodRx may share your personal data: Consumer Reports
- Chick-Fil-A donates meals to Crouse staff
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App