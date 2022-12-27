SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The deadly Christmas weekend storm has now killed at least 52 people across the United States with more than half of those deaths in Western New York.

On Tuesday, first responders and law enforcement agencies continue search and rescue efforts as snow removal crews clean up several feet of snow.

To help with blizzard relief efforts, the city of Syracuse DPW has deployed nine workers, six dump trucks and two front loaders to Buffalo. This additional help is in response to a statewide request for more mutual aid and resources.

Syracuse crews will work directly with snow removal teams from the city of Buffalo, NYS Department of Transportation and other municipalities responding to this storm.

Anthony Austin, a senior worker for Syracuse DPW, is one of the nine employees answering the call to help Western New York recover from what’s being called a “once in a generation” storm.

“It makes me feel wonderful. It makes me feel good inside that I can help out and make other people feel like they have help from their neighbor.” ANTHONY AUSTIN, SYRACUSE DPW WORKER HEADING TO BUFFALO

Anthony Austin, Syracuse DPW worker heading to Buffalo for storm relief efforts

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Corey Dunham, the city’s chief operating officer, were at the DPW garage on Tuesday morning for the sendoff.

Mayor Walsh said he has been in communication with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Governor Kathy Hochul to offer assistance.

“The state put out the call yesterday. We answered it,” Mayor Walsh said. “I’m proud of these guys. I’m proud of our city. They’re going to Buffalo representing our city and they’re going to do it well.”

“To see what Western New York has been through with the storm they had earlier this year and what they are experiencing right now, it’s just really, as a snowy city, unimaginable. I think we just appreciate the opportunity to help out and we know if we were in that position, Buffalo would do the same.” COREY DUNHAM, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, CITY OF SYRACUSE

At this time, it’s unclear how long Syracuse DPW crews will be helping out in Western New York, but the city of Syracuse wants to reassure neighbors there are enough resources locally during this deployment.