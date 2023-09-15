SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The feel of fall was in full force Friday morning across Central New York.

Many spots across our area began the day in the 40s, including here in Syracuse.

In fact, our low of 47 at the airport this morning was the first time we have dropped into the 40s since June 5! The low that day was 49 degrees.

There weren’t just 40s on the temperature map this morning, though.

A few locations got down into the 30s, including Tully and Redfield, per the New York State Mesonet reporting sites.

In Saranac Lake, NY, the low this morning was a crisp 35!

For some perspective, the record low for today in Syracuse is 33 degrees, set back all the way in 1913.

Our low temperatures in Syracuse look to stay largely in the 50s over the next few days, but more consistent chilly nights are ahead as we all know.

Our average low falls into the 40s beginning September 26.