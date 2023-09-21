SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In just two weeks, Central New Yorkers will get to see local models and designs strutting down the runway as Fall Fashion Week comes to Syracuse.

This year’s Syracuse Fashion Week (SFW) Fall 2023 will have two shows including “SYRACUSE STYLE” on Oct. 6 and “SYRACUSE SNARL” on Oct. 7.

SFW Fall 2023 will feature brand new designers as well as established designers and boutiques. The “SYRACUSE SNARL” show is an extra special Halloween show, and this year’s theme is the “Seven Deadly Sins.”

“We are thrilled to introduce our audiences to two brand new venues, as well as bringing back two of our most popular shows, Syracuse Style and Syracuse Snarl. Style will feature some of our established designers and boutique as well as some brand new designers. Our Halloween event is Snarl and the theme for the evening is the Seven Deadly Sins. We also continue our work raising funds and awareness for the Food Bank of CNY,” said Lisa Butler, Executive Director of SFW.

Shows are for those 18-years-old and older.

Tickets for SYRACUSE STYLE are $50 for general admission and tickets for SYRACUSE SNARL are $40 for general admission and can be purchased online here.

SFW Fall 2023 will include the following shows:

Date/ Time Show name Location Tickets Friday, October 6 at 8:00 p.m. “SYRACUSE STYLE” The Treasury, 101 S. Salina St Syracuse NY 13202 Buy a “SYRACUSE STYLE” ticket here Saturday, October 7 at 8:00 p.m. “SYRACUSE SNARL” The Silver Street Event Center, 108 Silver St. E. Syracuse NY 13057 Buy a “SYRACUSE SNARL” ticket here

Show lineups will include the following:

SYRACUSE STYLE:

Michelle DaRin

The Altered Eco

Projex214

Sunshadow Designs

Fashion Fix

Kamikazee Workshop

Styles By Bellamy

QueenRi’s Boutique

Flower Skate Shop

Silk & Soul

SYRACUSE SNARL: