Syracuse falls in heartbreaking fashion at Florida State 33-30

(WSYR-TV) — On a day where Garrett Shrader looked like he was wearing the number two of former Orange quarterback Eric Dungey, the legs of number 16 was not enough to get SU their first win in Tallahassee.

Instead, it was the legs of the Jordan Travis, FSU’s quarterback, late in the game that put the previous winless Seminoles in position to kick the game-winning field goal.

Tough result on the road.



Back in the Dome next Saturday vs. Wake pic.twitter.com/sQDxkBMYfE — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) October 2, 2021

Though the 33-yard run did not come without its own controversy. A holding call against Florida State on the scramble went uncalled which helped Travis get to the edge and rush for the big gain.

Ryan Fitzgerald, who missed an extra point earlier, hit the game-winning field goal as time expired to give FSU the 33-30 win, dropping Syracuse to 3-2.

After a first quarter that featured just 92 total yards and three points between the two teams, Syracuse and Florida State’s offense found its footing in the second quarter.

Garrett Shrader ran for two scores including a 55-yard touchdown run to get Syracuse on the board. The Mississippi State transfer’s second touchdown of the day gave Syracuse a second quarter lead, but FSU’s Jordan Travis was able to hook up with Camren McDonald for 14-yard TD connection, giving the Seminoles a 16-13 lead at halftime.

The quarterback centric offense continued for both offenses in the fourth quarter. FSU was able to extend their lead to ten with a quarterback sneak from Travis.

After a fourth-and-goal opportunity was stuffed, SU’s defense answered the bell, like they have all season long, and forced a Florida State punt. On the ensuing possession, Shrader and Babers made up for their lack of plays under center as the QB scored on a one-yard leap, his third rushing touchdown of the game – a career-high for Shrader.

The beginning of the fourth quarter featured one of the few defensive lapses for Dino Babers’ defense. Treshaun Ward was able to find daylight for a 65-yard gain. Jashaun Corbin capped off the five-play, 80-yard TD drive.

This time the Orange took to the air to respond. Garrett Shrader found Anthony Queeley for a 26-yard touchdown. It was just the third passing touchdown of the season for Syracuse and only the second to a Syracuse wide receiver.

A spectacular interception from Duce Chestnut helped Syracuse tie the game after an Andre Szmyt field goal.

But the final drive of the game is what Syracuse fans will likely remember. Though this really was the coming out party for Shrader. The quarterback threw for 150 yards, ran for 137 more and accounted for four total touchdowns. Sean Tucker added 102 rushing yards on 24 carries. It was the first time Syracuse had two 100-yard rushers in a single game since last season’s loss at Notre Dame.

Next up for Syracuse are back at home against number 24 Wake Forest, who narrowly escaped Louisville 37-34 Saturday in Winston-Salem.