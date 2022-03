CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse tied the game up with less than two seconds in regulation all thanks Joe Girard. North Carolina had the hot hand in overtime beating Syracuse 88-79. This loss drops the Orange to 15-15 overall (9-10 in the ACC).

SU was lead by Cole Swider who knocked down 36 points. Swider was 14-for-21 from the field, including 7-for-11 from three-point range. Buddy Boeheim added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Syracuse returns to action this Saturday to host Miami.