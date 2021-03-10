Syracuse family needs help saving their baby with rare cancer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking into their daughter’s eyes was Giles Sieburg’s and TateLyn Cavadini’s greatest milestone. Becoming parents was everything they dreamed it would be… until it wasn’t.

“She struggles to just be able to be a baby,” said TateLyn.

After a high-risk and complicated pregnancy, giving birth to WillowRue full-term at just 5 pounds was a gift. But at only five weeks old, something was horribly wrong.

Giles and TateLyn took her back and forth to the ER and their pediatrician.

Doctors thought their fragile little girl, who they call Rue, had acid reflux or a milk protein allergy. Despite treatment for that, she wasn’t getting any better.

Rue couldn’t sleep on her back, she was getting sicker, and her parents were desperate for answers.

Finally, after continuing to advocate for her, they once again brought up her persistent fluttering eyes. Their pediatrician sent them for a cranial ultrasound that changed everything.

Within two minutes of leaving Crouse, we get a phone call from our pediatrician and she tells us to turn around and go to the ER because our daughter has a brain bleed and fluid on the brain. TateLyn Cavadini

They rushed her back in for the beginning of their new nightmare.

“They were restraining my daughter, they were taking labs, she was screaming at the top of her lungs, she was puking, there was nothing I could do to soothe her,” said TateLyn.

A shunt was put in that Rue will have for the rest of her life.

Then, the news got even worse.

Doctors told them Rue has cancer wrapped around her optic nerve. It’s already metastasized. It’s spread to her brain, spine, and she has free-floating cancer cells throughout her body.

The type of cancer she has is rare. The prognosis is even more terrifying.

“We don’t know how long she’s got. We’re hopeful. We’re hopeful but it’s really rare and there does seem to be a lot of unknown.” giles sieburg

The prognosis is unknown. Rue has had two surgeries in three weeks, has a feeding tube, and is undergoing chemo for the unforeseeable future.

Golisano has become their home and while their medical bills pile up, their income dwindles down.

They’re fighting for their fragile Rue as hard as they can, but they need help.

A family friend started a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of their medical bills.

The family says Peaks Coffee will also be selling “Rue’s Blend” during the month of April and proceeds will go to the family to help with treatment.