SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse family business open for over 50 years will shut its doors for good.

Jim’s Fish Fry on Wolf Street, across from the Crouse-Hinds Plant, will serve its last fish on Friday, April 16.

The business announced its final farewell, writing “these are tough times and this was a tough decision.”

The restaurant has been run by the Easterly family since 1944.