SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse family posted a video on Instagram showing how you can sing Happy Birthday while practicing social distancing.
Sara Byrne and her family had a party planned for her grandmother’s 95th birthday, but because of COVID-19, they had to cancel.
To make up for it, they all went to her home and sang Happy Birthday from a safe distance.
Byrne’s grandmother has seven sons, 22 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Most of them live in the Syracuse area, so they went to sing Happy Birthday for her.
“We love her so much and are so thankful for her!” said Byrne.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse family singing Happy Birthday while practicing social distancing
- Using Christmas lights to spread some cheer during coronavirus fears
- Onondaga Co. Executive: ‘We are very low on testing kits’
- Latest Walmart store changes: operating hours, special shopping hours, item limitations and more
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App