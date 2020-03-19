Syracuse family singing Happy Birthday while practicing social distancing

Closings
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse family posted a video on Instagram showing how you can sing Happy Birthday while practicing social distancing.

Sara Byrne and her family had a party planned for her grandmother’s 95th birthday, but because of COVID-19, they had to cancel.

To make up for it, they all went to her home and sang Happy Birthday from a safe distance.

Byrne’s grandmother has seven sons, 22 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Most of them live in the Syracuse area, so they went to sing Happy Birthday for her.

“We love her so much and are so thankful for her!” said Byrne.

