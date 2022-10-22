SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The scene inside Orange Crate Brewery during the Syracuse Clemson game was one that general manager Austin Faigle hasn’t seen in a long time.

“I’ve been here my whole life and it was unbelievable,” he said. “I think it’s the best I’ve seen the fans in a long time.”

Even though the team was unable to come away with the win, the game was exciting the entire way through.

“The team itself,” Faigle said, “I think they have a potential to go a long way and keep building off of it for years to come.”

Many fans felt the same way, experiencing a roller coaster of emotions throughout the course of the game.

“First half, amazing,” Anna Vearriale said, “I literally thought that we were all going to leave Lucy’s and storm Castle.”

“Last quarter, my God, it was heartbreaking.” she said, “But for the last, I would say 58 seconds, we were positive. We were just like, okay, we’re at the 30-yard line. I think that we can score. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen, but it was electric in there, absolutely electric.”

With it being her senior year, she was just happy to finally watch a team that has the potential to win every game.

“Since 1987, this is the last time we had a six-and-zero winning streak,” She said, “I think, honestly, being a senior, it was just great seeing us have this winning streak.”

“I think they were competitive,” Faigle said, “I think they could have won, and I think they’re really close.”

“I think they’re going to keep building off of that this season,” he added, “I think it just shows, like I said, building and playing with the best in the country, and I think they’re going to keep doing that. So I think we can continue to be one of the best and keep going.”