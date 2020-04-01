Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Syracuse fans take over ACC Twitter poll, vote Carmelo Anthony best player

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) looks to a few for a foul after driving to the basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. The Pelicans won 115-104. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The official twitter of ACC Men’s Basketball set out to see who fans thought was the best player in the conference’s history. It turns out, the winner never played in the ACC.

The account announced the bracket on March 19.

The Final Four came down to players all from the same school– who all never played in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Syracuse Basketball fans shocked the world by voting Billy Owens (6th seed), Carmelo Anthony (6th seed), Derrick Coleman (3rd seed) and Dwayne “Pearl” Washington (13th seed) into the Final Four.

The all-Orange semi-finalist beat the likes of Michael Jordan, Chris Paul, Tim Duncan, and Christian Laettner despite none of the Syracuse players ever playing in the ACC.

Carmelo Anthony was voted the best, beating out Derrick Coleman. Twitter polls allow for one account to have one vote in each poll.

