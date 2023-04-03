SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In just a few weeks, Central New Yorkers will get to see local models and fashions strutting down the runway as Fashion Week comes to Syracuse.

This year’s Syracuse Fashion Week (SFW) will have three shows including “Local Love” on April 20, “The Underground Show” on April 21 and the “SFW Gala” on April 22.

SFW Spring 2023 will feature brand new designers and boutiques and established brands debuting new designs.

“We are thrilled to introduce our audiences to two brand new venues, as well as bringing back two of our most popular shows, The SFW Gala and The Underground Show. We also continue our work raising funds and awareness for the Food Bank of CNY,” said Lisa Butler, Executive Director of SFW.

Tickets are $40 – $50 for general admission and can be purchased online here.

The price of a ticket for “Local Love” includes valet parking, an individual charcuterie plate and a complimentary drink. The trick for the “SFW Gala” includes a dessert buffet & coffee at intermission. Cash bars will be available at all shows.

SFW 2023 will include the following shows:

Date/ Time Show name Location Tickets Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m. “Local Love” Marriott Downtown Syracuse, aka The Hotel Syracuse, 100 E. Onondaga St., Syracuse Buy “Local Love” ticket here Friday, April 21 at 8:00 p.m. “The Underground Show” Sharkeys Bar & Restaurant, 7240 Oswego Rd, Liverpool Buy “The Underground Show” ticket here Saturday, April 22 at 8:00 p.m. “SFW Gala” Mohegan Manor, 58 Oswego St, Baldwinsville NY 13027 Buy “SFW Gala” ticket here

Show lineups will include the following:

Local Love:

Michelle DaRin

The Altered Eco

Projex214

Sunshadow Designs

Ezmira Neshawait

QueenRi’s Boutique

Cella V Boutique

Lemon Theory

Manny’s Sports Shop

Flower Skate Shop

3fifteen/Thrify Shopper

Emcee: Sam Vecchio

The Underground Show:

Lucky Mae’s Boutique

Inspired Designs

Ezmira Neshawait

The Altered Eco

Daniel Myers

Sunshadow Designs

Candy Cult Burlesque

Right Mind Syracuse

Champagne Waters

Slit Weave

Emcee: Jamie Owens

The SFW Gala: