SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the Northeast Jazz & Wine Festival and the Arts & Crafts Festival will be coming to downtown Syracuse this weekend, July 28-30, road closures will be happening around Clinton Square and Columbus Circle.

Starting at 1 p.m. today, July 27, through Sunday morning, July 30, the following roads will be closed or reordered for the Northeast Jazz & Wine Festival:

Clinton Street, from W. Genesee Street to Washington Street

Erie Boulevard West, between Clinton Street and Franklin Street

200 block of W. Water Street, between Clinton Street and Franklin Street, will become a 2-way with no parking along the north curb line

The following roads will be closed around Columbus Circle for the Arts & Crafts Festival: