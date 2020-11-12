Syracuse Fire battles staffing shortages and budget cuts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department has just started to fill some of its many vacant positions while also dealing with deep budget cuts.

Chief Michael Monds says because of the pandemic his department has been forced to make nearly $5-million worth of operational cuts.

The city has asked all non-essential departments to take furlough days to try and help with its deep budget hole caused by COVID-19.

The second of those furlough days comes on Friday, Nov. 20.

The chief says he’s been doing all he can to balance budget cuts, handle staffing issues and continue to serve the community.

“During the financial situation with COVID-19, the Syracuse Fire Department has been dealing with a very tough balancing situation. We’ve been making some very deep spending cuts to our operational budget,” he says.

Monds has 45 current vacancies and expects to have another 15 to 20 firefighter retirements next year.

“It has been a very delicate situation to make these cuts and also still provide sufficient staffing to ensure proper levels of high fire protection services that we provide along with our emergency response services that our all of our constituents need,” Monds says.

The department is using people on overtime to cover the many vacant positions. In January the department is planning its first new class since July 2018 to help alleviate the staffing problem.

The recruits will go through a 16-week academy which should have them ready to start responding to emergencies by late May.

Mayor Ben Walsh says, “Our goal with the fire department was to minimize any impacts to services and to minimize impact to the workforce, and thanks to Chief Monds’ leadership and his creativity we think we’ve been able to do that.”

Syracuse Fire has hired seven lateral transfers from other departments who have started this week.

All new hires are required to live in the city for their first five years.