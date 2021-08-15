Syracuse Fire Chief: People hanging out windows trying to escape burning apartment building

As many as 11 people were rescued from a burning apartment building on Butternut Street between Hartley Street and Third Avenue in Syracuse early Sunday morning.

Syracuse Fire Chief tells NewsChannel 9 the fire broke out just before 1:30 a.m. in the 3-story building. Monds says when fire crews arrived there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the first floor. He says several people were hanging out windows trying to escape.

The fire chief says of the 11 people rescued, eight were taken to the hospital, most of them for evaluation. One woman remains hospitalized, her condition is not known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.