Syracuse Fire crews battle city auto shop fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse fire crews battled a fire at an auto shop on Thursday night.
The call went out around 9:45 p.m. along the 700 block of Burnet Avenue across from the old De Julio’s Army and Navy store.
Crews had the fire knocked down in about half an hour.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
