SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out in Syracuse leaving heavy smoke in the sky in Syracuse’s north east side Thursday evening.

The Syracuse Fire Department along with Syracuse Police were dispatched to a fire around 4:51 p.m. on East Laurel Street near Lodi Street and South Alvord Street in Syracuse.

City fire crews were battling the fire for about an hour before they were able to get it under control.

NewsChannel 9’s tower camera caught video of the smoke coming from East Laurel Street.

Fire crews tell NewsChannel 9 that when they responded, they initially tried to fight the fire from inside. However, conditions forced them out of the house retreating to defensive operation and additional units were called to the scene to help put out the fire.